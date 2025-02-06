Levac Scores as Petes Fall to Firebirds at Home

February 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner vs. the Flint Firebirds

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, February 6, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Flint Firebirds for their annual Talk Today Game in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association's Haliburton, Kawarth, Pine Ridge Branch. The game was presented by Syngenta and Grain Farmers of Ontario. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 7-2.

Adam Levac and Brady Stonehouse scored for the Petes, while Quinton Pagé and Braydon McCallum each had an assist. With his assist in the game, Braydon McCallum extended his point-streak to four games.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (2:37) - Adam Levac (4), Unassisted

Flint Goal (7:34) - Alex Kostov (10), Assists - Christopher Thibodeau (23), Urban Podrekar (12)

Flint Goal (16:00) - Hayden Reid (7), Assist - Alex Kostov (21)

Second Period:

Flint Goal (6:45) - Connor Clattenburg (14), Assists - Alex Kostov (22), Kaden Pitre (19)

Flint Goal (11:35) - Hayden Reid (8), Assist - Evan Konyen (18)

Peterborough Goal (18:03) - Brady Stonehouse (9), Assists - Quinton Pagé (9), Braydon McCallum (16)

Flint Goal (18:36) - Urban Podrekar (6), Assists - Christopher Thibodeau (24), Sam McCue (19)

Third Period:

Flint Goal (1:35) - Sam McCue (27), Assists - Matthew Mania (26), Nathan Aspinall (21)

Flint Goal (19:16) - Evan Konyen (12), Assists - Jeremy Martin (7), Matthew Wang (11)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, February 7, when they travel to London to take on the league leading London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Canada Life Place. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

