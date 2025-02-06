Day Sets Franchise Wins Record, Firebirds Hammer Petes, 7-2

February 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day and right wing Alex Kostov

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Nathan Day made 31 saves on 33 shots and set a franchise record with his 63rd career win, Sam McCue had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick and Hayden Reid scored twice as the Flint Firebirds handled the Peterborough Petes, 7-2, on Thursday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Peterborough opened the scoring early in the first period when Adam Levac lifted a backhander over Day's shoulder to make the score 1-0. Flint responded quickly with a power play goal, however, as Chris Thibodeau fired a shot wide of the net that sailed wide and bounced off the boards towards the front of the net. Alex Kostov shoved it home to get the Firebirds on the board. Then, late in the first, Reid carried the puck toward the left wing boards, spun and fired a shot high past Zach Bowen's glove to give Flint a 2-1 lead.

The Firebirds added to that lead in the second period, first when Connor Clattenburg carried the puck along the right wing and darted a wrist shot past Bowen on the far side. Reid followed that up with his second of the game off a feed from Evan Konyen, extending the lead to 4-1.

Peterborough responded with a power play goal from Brady Stonehouse but the Firebirds would strike again just 33 seconds later. Urban Podrekar took a slap shot that got through traffic and beat Bowen to make the score 5-2.

Flint added a pair in the third, first when McCue batted a puck out of midair for a power play goal. Later, Konyen finished off an odd-man rush, pushing the Firebirds lead to 7-2.

Day was excellent throughout and finished with 10 saves on 10 shots in the final period, cementing his franchise record setting win. He broke a tie with Luke Cavallin, who earned 62 wins in four seasons with Flint and was Day's teammate during the 2021-22 season.

The Firebirds improved to 21-23-2-3 in the win while Peterborough fell to 13-29-2-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Sam McCue had the Firebirds' first Gordie Howe Hat Trick of the season. He finished with a goal, an assist and a fighting major, extending his point streak to eight games in the process. It's tied with Connor Clattenburg for the longest point streak by a Firebird this season...Flint swept the season series with Peterborough, 2-0-0-0...Hayden Reid recorded his first career two-goal game...Alex Kostov matched a season and career-high with three points on one goal and two assists.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds continue their road trip on Friday night in Kingston against the Frontenacs. Puck drop at Slush Puppie Place is scheduled for 7 p.m.

