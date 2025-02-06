Game Day, Game 49, Firebirds at Petes - 7:05 p.m.

February 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 49 - Firebirds at Petes

Peterborough Memorial Centre

Peterborough, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell behind 3-0, and couldn't recover as they fell to the Kingston Frontenacs, 7-4 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Jimmy Lombardi recorded a goal and an assist for his eighth multi-point game of the season, moving him to second on the team in that category.

STILL HOT: Sam McCue tallied an assist on Flint's final goal of the night against Kingston to continue his point streak to seven games. McCue has now played nine games since joining the Firebirds via a trade from the Owen Sound Attack and has registered eight goals and five assists. He has recorded a point in all but one of his games for Flint and his seven-game point streak is the second longest streak by a Firebird this season. Prior to joining the Birds, he had 18 goals and 13 assists in 35 games with Owen Sound.

THIBODEAU STRIKES TWICE: The last time Flint and Peterborough met, on November 8, the Firebirds defeated the Petes, 4-1 at the Dort Financial Center. The Birds were led by Chris Thibodeau who scored twice in the contest for his first of four multi-goal games this season. Forward Jimmy Lombardi and defenseman Blake Smith found the back of the net as well against the Petes, while Nathan Day made 21 saves in the victory.

A LOOMING MILESTONE: Nathan Day earned his 62nd career win on January 30, which matched Luke Cavallin for the most in Firebirds franchise history. In 136 career games as a Firebird, Day is 62-55-3-5. Cavallin, Day's former teammate from the 2021-22 season, played 143 games for Flint and went 62-57-3-5. Cavallin is under contract with the Laval Rocket of the AHL and has split the 2024-25 season between Laval and its ECHL affiliate, the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

ODDS AND ENDS: Peterborough features two former Flint defensemen, Matthew Jenken and Grayden Strohack. Both were traded to Peterborough for three draft picks, Jenken in August of 2024 and Strohack in January of 2024...the Petes have rattled off back-to-back wins entering the matchup with a win in Brampton on Friday and a shootout win at home against Oshawa on Saturday.

UP NEXT: Flint is back on the road tomorrow with a matchup against Kingston. Puck drop at the Slush Puppy Place is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

