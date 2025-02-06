Game Day - February 7 - GUE vs. NB

February 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







A Friday night battle with the North Bay Battalion.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Lev Katzin

Has 31 points (9 goals, 22 assists) in 23 games this season

On a 6-game point streak

Who to Watch - North Bay Battalion

Parker Vaughan

5th overall pick (BAR) in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 4 points (2 goals and 2 assists) in 10 games with the North Bay Battalion

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. North Bay 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. North Bay 0-2-0-0 Guelph 2-0-0-0

Last 5 Years North Bay 3-4-0-0 Guelph 4-3-0-0

Last 5 Years NB vs. GUE @ Guelph North Bay 1-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-0-0

Last 5 Years NB vs. GUE @ North Bay North Bay 2-2-0-0 Guelph 2-2-0-0

