Game Day - February 7 - GUE vs. NB
February 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
A Friday night battle with the North Bay Battalion.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Lev Katzin
Has 31 points (9 goals, 22 assists) in 23 games this season
On a 6-game point streak
Who to Watch - North Bay Battalion
Parker Vaughan
5th overall pick (BAR) in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 4 points (2 goals and 2 assists) in 10 games with the North Bay Battalion
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. North Bay 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. North Bay 0-2-0-0 Guelph 2-0-0-0
Last 5 Years North Bay 3-4-0-0 Guelph 4-3-0-0
Last 5 Years NB vs. GUE @ Guelph North Bay 1-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-0-0
Last 5 Years NB vs. GUE @ North Bay North Bay 2-2-0-0 Guelph 2-2-0-0
