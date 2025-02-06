Spirit Double up Spitfires 6-3

February 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Saginaw Spirit were in town on a rare Wednesday night affair. The Spirit sit second in the West Division with 52 points while the Spitfires were in 1st with 71 points. The Spitfires have gone 3-1 against the Spirit coming into tonight's game and have 4 more meetings between the two clubs. On Wednesday, the Spirit were able to defeat the Spitfires with their high powered offence and Windsor lost 6-3.

In the first period it was a back and forth battle. The Spirit would strike first on a deflection by Mangone for his 19th goal of the season. The Spitfires quickly responded with a sweet goal as Morneau with one goal made a backhand pass behind the net to Greentree who had an open cage for his 34th goal. Saginaw would respond again and go up 2-1 heading into the break. The shots were 14-10 in favour of the Spitfires after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would make a few line adjustments and get on the board. Ryan Abraham banged in his own rebound in front to tie the game at 2 just under three minutes into the frame. It was his 17th goal of the season, and it was assisted by Walton and Eichler. The Spirit would come back with a flurry of goals with one on the powerplay and take a 5-2 lead. Late in the frame, the Spitfires would strike back shorthanded as Wyatt Kennedy went in on a breakaway and cashed in on his 2nd goal and 1st as a Spitfire. After 40 minutes, it was 5-3 Saginaw and the shots were tied at 23 a piece.

In the third period, the Spitfires would be shut down by netminder Oke who stopped all 17 shots he faced in the period. The Spirit would add a late empty net goal and take the game by a score of 6-3.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday at home against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. The Spitfires will be wearing their W jerseys on Friday and Saturday honour our 2010 Memorial Cup Championship.

