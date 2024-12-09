Leonard Miller ERUPTS for Career-High 38 PTS in Wolves Comeback Win
December 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video
Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 9, 2024
- Charge Defeated by Wolves - Cleveland Charge
- Iowa Wolves Stay Perfect at Home with 116-109 Victory over Cleveland Charge - Iowa Wolves
- Delaware Delivered One-Point Loss to Go-Go - Delaware Blue Coats
- Herd Squash the Mad Ants - Wisconsin Herd
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Justin Moore - Wisconsin Herd
- Long Island Nets Waive Nate Roberts - Long Island Nets
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.