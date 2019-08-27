Legends and Power Postponed
August 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release
WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - Tonight's Lexington Legends and West Virginia game has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged at the box office for any 2019 regular season Legends game, the South Atlantic League Playoffs at Whitaker Bank Ballpark or 2020 game, subject to availability.
The Legends and Power will now play two, seven-inning games tomorrow, August 28 at 12:05pm.
The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.
