Triston Casas Named South Atlantic League All-Star

August 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Drive infielder Triston Casas put together a strong 2019 campaign and added one more honor to a growing list on Tuesday with his selection as a South Atlantic League Postseason All-Star, as announced by league president Eric Krupa.

Casas, who was also selected to the league's midseason All-Star team, is the 11th person in Drive franchise history to receive South Atlantic League Annual All-Star recognition. This is the sixth straight season the Drive have had a player honored on the end-of-season squad.

"It's exciting to see Triston receive this honor," said Drive Manager Iggy Suarez. "All season long, our players and staff have watched Triston put in the work to get better each and every day, and that hard work resulted in an outstanding season. Triston has been the consummate teammate this season, and we are truly fortunate to have been able to play a part in his success."

In 115 games thus far, Casas has recorded a .254 average with 24 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs, 76 RBI and 63 runs. His 18 homers rank third in the South Atlantic League this season, while he ranks second in extra-base hits (47), fourth in RBI (76), fourth in slugging (.468), fifth in total bases (192) and eighth in OPS (.818) in the league this season.

His best month of the season came in May, as he hit .315 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBI to pace the team. His season highlights include a four-hit, four-RBI game on June 10th against Kannapolis, in which he doubled and homered, reaching base six times in a 16-5 victory over Columbia on July 21st, as he went 3-for-3 with three walks, homering in three-straight games May 27, 28 & 30, and a current 10-game hitting streak, his longest of the season, during which he is batting .343 with three doubles, a homer and four RBI.

He joins pitcher Denyi Reyes (2018), catcher Roldani Baldwin and manager Darren Fenster (2017), outfielders Luis Alexander Basabe and Tate Matheny (2016), second baseman Yoan Moncada (2015), utility infielder Carlos Asuaje (2014), outfielder Keury De la Cruz (2012), outfielder Brandon Jacobs (2011), and outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker (2010) as Drive players to be recognized as annual all-stars.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.