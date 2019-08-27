Seth Corry Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: South Atlantic League President Eric Krupa has announced that Augusta GreenJackets starting pitcher, Seth Corry, has been named the SAL Pitcher of the Year. The All-Star Team was voted on by the 14 South Atlantic League Teams' Field Managers, General Managers, Sports Writers, and Broadcasters for a total of 56 votes.

GreenJackets relief pitcher Jesus Tona was also named the Relief Pitcher of the Year. Tona was promoted to San Jose back on July 17th. Corry was named a SAL All-Star back in June, and he currently leads the league in ERA (1.74), strikeouts (161), and WHIP (1.05).

"We are incredibly proud of what Seth has done this season and his ability to attack each day to continue getting better. It's been a pleasure to watch him work this year," GreenJackets Manager Carlos Valderrama said. "He's so competitive and every time he's taken the mound, he's given us a chance to win the baseball game."

Corry, a 3rd round pick in 2017 from Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah is listed as the San Francisco Giants #9 overall prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. In July, he was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week from July 1st - 7th and then again from July 29th - August 4th. He had just one victory in the 1st half. Since the All-Star break, Corry is 8-1 and has posted an ERA of 0.97. He also has 88 strikeouts to only 20 walks in the 2nd half.

Corry pitched 32 scoreless innings from July 13th to August 16th. In the month of July, Corry did not allow an earned run in five of his six starts, and he allowed more than two hits just once. Two times in the month, he took a no-hitter into the 6th inning. On July 18th vs the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) he retired the first 15 batters he faced. He allowed an infield hit in the 6th inning.

Then on July 29th vs the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals), Corry went 5.2 innings of no-hit baseball before he left the game because of his pitch limit. The no-hitter was eventually broken up in the 8th inning by Lexington. In that start, Corry finished with 10 strikeouts. He topped that by setting a new career high when he finished with 12 strikeouts on August 10th against the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves).

Corry is scheduled to make his next start on Tuesday night against the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) at Fluor Field. He is just three strikeouts away from passing Madison Bumgarner on the all-time GreenJackets strikeout list. He is also just 10 strikeouts away from passing Elvin Hernandez and becoming the all-time leader on the Jackets strikeouts list.

Corry is scheduled to make one more start at SRP Park over the weekend as the GreenJackets will play the Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets) for four-games from August 30th - September 2nd. The Jackets are tied for 1st place with only seven-games remaining.

