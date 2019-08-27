Honeyman Named to SAL Annual All-Star Team

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - The West Virginia Power, Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, is pleased to announce, in conjunction with the South Atlantic League and League President Eric Krupa, that infielder Bobby Honeyman has been named to the league's Annual All-Star Team. Honeyman earns the nod at third base, joining Delmarva's Adam Hall and Greensboro's Mason Martin as the three Northern Division infielders to secure a SAL year-end honor.

The All-Star Team was voted on by the 14 South Atlantic League Teams' Field Managers, General Managers, Sports Writers and Broadcasters for a total of 56 votes.

Honeyman has put together a remarkable season for West Virginia, leading the team in average for basically the entire year in his 115 games played. The Stony Brook product has seven homers and 53 RBI to go along with a .273 average, as well as just 62 strikeouts in 436 at-bats (14 percent rate). Overall, the left-handed slugger possesses the league's 12th-best batting average, while his 119 hits are tied for 11th-most.

Before sliding into his current 0-for-13 slump, Honeyman had one of the most consistent stretches of his career, hitting .359 (52-for-145) from July 3 to August 18, the second-best average in the league in that span, along with two homers and 21 RBI. He also hit safely in 33 of those 37 games. During this run, Honeyman compiled a career-best 18-game hitting streak (July 3-23), tied with Jarred Kelenic for the longest by a Power player this season.

Honeyman brings in the second year-end All-Star accolade of his career, as he was selected to the Northwest League's Postseason All-Star Team in 2018 as well. The Power has only had two other players take home the league's annual award at third base, Mat Gamel in 2006 and Taylor Green in 2007.

West Virginia continues its final road trip of the 2019 season in Lexington, Ky., this evening, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. from Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The Power's final homestand begins Friday, August 30, with a four-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers that runs through September 2. The highlight of the homestand comes Friday with Deaf Awareness Night, presented by the West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, where the Power will sport special ASL-themed jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off on the LiveSource app during the game, and there will be interpreters throughout the ballpark! The Power will also host their final postgame fireworks show of the season, courtesy of Encova Insurance.

