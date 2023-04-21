Lee Sang Homers in First, Claws Hold on for 4-3 Win

ABERDEEN, MD - Marcus Lee Sang hit a three-run home run in the first inning and the BlueClaws held on for a 4-3 win over Aberdeen on Friday, their third straight victory.

The BlueClaws (5-8) dropped the first game in Maryland on Tuesday but have won the last three from the IronBirds (5-8).

After Aberdeen starter Trace Bright walked the first two batters he faced, Lee Sang hit a three-run home run, his first of the season, to give the BlueClaws a 3-0 lead. With two outs, Casey Martin walked, then stole second and third. He came into score on an RBI single from Arturo De Freitas that gave the BlueClaws a 4-0 first inning lead.

BlueClaws starter Gunner Mayer got through the third without allowing a run, but Luis Valdez hit a ground rule double that drove in two in the fourth and sliced the BlueClaws lead in half. Isaac De Leon singled home a run in the fifth off Alex Garbrick, an unearned run, to cut the BlueClaws lead to 4-3. That would be the last of the scoring.

Mayer went 3.2 innings and allowed two runs in his fourth start of the season. After Garbrick (1-0), Cam Wynne, Matt Russell, and Jordi Martinez combined to get the last 12 outs without allowing a run. Russell threw two scoreless innings and Martinez earned his first save, striking out the side in the ninth.

Jamari Baylor had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to welcome in Brooklyn for the start of a six-game series.

