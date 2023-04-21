'Dads Roll Hot Rods in 16-4 Victory

Hickory, NC- The Crawdads took advantage of a wild Bowling Green staff, riding eight hits and eighteen walks to a 16-4 victory, their third straight win.

In the top of the first, lefty Mitch Bratt retired the first two batters before surrendering consecutive doubles to put the 'Dads down 1-0.

The Crawdads quickly stormed back to take a 4-1 lead after one. Alejandro Osuna walked, and Maximo Acosta singled to put two runners on. Both advanced on a wild pitch before Josh Hatcher drew a bases-loaded walk. Cody Freeman tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left. Geisel Cepeda hit a ball in the infield, but a fielding error allowed him to get to third and two runs to score. Frainyer Chavez walked to put runners on the corners. A double steal, with Cepeda coming home, gave the Crawdads their fourth run.

Another run in the second made it a 5-1 in favor of the Crawdads. Hatcher walked and took second on a wild pitch. Freeman doubled to center to bring Hatcher around to score.

Bowling Green scored a run in the third but still trailed.

The Crawdads erupted for five more runs with a two out rally in the third. Marcus Smith walked and stole his first base of the year to get into scoring position. Jayce Easley doubled in Smith to start the scoring. Osuna walked and the Crawdads executed their second double steal of the night. Acosta drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases for Hatcher, who delivered a two-run single. Hatcher stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Cody Freeman capped off the rally with a base hit that scored both runners.

The 'Dads extended the lead to nine with another run in the fifth. Osuna walked and Hatcher moved him to third with a single. Freeman grounded out but Osuna was able to score on the play.

The Hot Rods scored twice in the sixth but were still down by seven.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Crawdads scored four more in the bottom of the sixth. Chavez, Griffin Cheney, and Marcus Smith drew three straight walks to load the bases. A wild pitch brought the first run in and allowed the runners to advance to second and third. A passed ball scored Cheney for the Crawdads' 13th run of the game. Acosta singled in Smith before two more walks once again loaded the bases. Another wild pitch brought in Acosta to finish off the rally.

The Crawdads scored their final run of the night in the eighth. Cooper Johnson doubled to left and moved to third on a ground out by Liam Hicks. Freeman drove in his sixth run of the night as he grounded out to second.

The bullpen wrapped up the game with a scoreless ninth to give the 'Dads a 16-4 victory.

Tomorrow night the Crawdad will debut new black 'DADurday jerseys as Kumar Rocker makes his first home start. It is also App State Night, and the first 1,000 fans will get a Yosef bobblehead thanks to Appalachian State University and KICKS 103.3.

