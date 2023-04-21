Hoppers Dominate the Drive 16-6 in Third Game of Home Opener Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers beat the Greenville Drive 16-6 in the third game of its Home Opener series on Thursday, April 20. Greensboro moves to 9-3 on the season while Greenville falls to 4-7. The Hoppers outhit the Drive 18-10 with one Greenville error.

Leading the Grasshoppers at the plate was Jase Bowen going 4-6 with five RBI and two runs scored. Sammy Siani followed close behind going 3-5 with two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was right-handed pitcher and Pirates Top-30 prospect, Bubba Chandler. Chandler recorded his first win for the Grasshoppers with six strikeouts and gave up six hits, two earned runs, and three free bases.

Wikelman Gonzalez took the loss for the Drive and moved to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its Home Opener series tomorrow, Friday, April 21, at 6:30 pm for FANomenal Friday Fireworks after the conclusion of the game. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

