Renegades Shut Down by Braves, 8-0

Rome, Ga. - The Hudson Valley Renegades were shut out by the Rome Braves 8-0 on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium. The defeat broke a three-game winning streak for the 'Gades.

The Braves got on the board first when Adam Zebrowski hit a two-run home run to center off Zach Messinger in the bottom of the fourth. They tacked on another in the fifth on back-to-back doubles from Kadon Morton and Brandon Parker to open up a 3-0 lead.

Messinger (0-1) lasted 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, walking one and matching his season-high by striking out seven. The right-hander has struck out 20 batters in 16.1 innings across three starts this season.

Rome struck again in the bottom of the sixth when Brandol Mezquita touched up Bailey Dees for a solo home run to grow the lead to 4-0. They broke the game open in the eighth against Dees and Clay Aguilar with four runs, including three on a bases-loaded double by Zebrowski to run the advantage to 8-0.

MLB rehabber Collin McHugh set the tone for Rome, tossing 3.0 innings of shutout ball to start the game. Rolddy Munoz (2-1) followed with 3.2 scoreless innings of relief to get the win. Munoz and Hunter Riggans combined to hold the Renegades without a hit after the fifth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES: Antonio Gomez finished 1-for-2 with two walks, extending his hitting streak to eight straight games... Friday night was the first time that the Renegades were shut out in a game this season. It was also the first loss in a night game this year for Hudson Valley.

The Renegades and Braves continue their series on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium. RHP Juan Carela (0-0, 2.35) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while Rome sends Atlanta's top pitching prospect RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45. Renegades Record: 8-5

