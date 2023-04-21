Dash Storm Back Late Against Tourists, Win 13-6

April 21, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Going into the final three frames, the Winston-Salem Dash found themselves trailing for the second straight night. Down by one, the Dash stormed back plating nine runs over the last three innings to take a least a split in the six-game set, winning 13-6, Friday night in front of 4,003 fans at McCormick Field.

Following a two spot in the bottom of the first inning by Asheville (4-7) against starter Kohl Simas, Winston-Salem (8-3) answered right back. With two runners on and one out in the top of the second inning, Taishi Nakawake split the Tourists' lead in half on a RBI single bringing in Jason Matthews. Next to the plate was Terrell Tatum, and he wasted no time giving the Dash their first lead of the evening.

On a 2-1 pitch with two on, Tatum ripped his second long ball of the year to left center, pushing the Dash in front, 4-2.

Simas would give up one more run on a solo shot by Tim Borden II in the bottom of the second making it 4-3 but departed the game after four innings with the lead, allowing three runs on six hits and punching out five.

The next man in from the bullpen was Dylan Burns, and the Tourists got to him. In the bottom of the fifth, Ryan Wrobleski hit a three-run home run moving Asheville back in front, 6-4.

Like they have all season though, the Dash had an answer. In the top of the seventh trailing by two, Tatum and Loidel Chapelli both reached, setting up a showdown between Alex Santos II and slugger DJ Gladney. He was ready for the moment. Gladney got his pitch high and in and blasted his third long ball of the year to center, putting the Dash in front again, 7-6.

Manager Guillermo Quiroz had gone to Everhett Hazelwood in the sixth, and had him go the seventh, and he was dominant. He threw two shutout innings, striking out three, getting the game to the eighth. The offense wanted insurance.

Matthews walked to lead off the top of the eighth, followed by a Keegan Fish double putting runners in scoring position, and Nakawake added to lead on a liner to center, growing the lead to two, 8-6. Chapelli would later single making it a three-run game, and both later scored on a wild pitch, making it 11-6 Dash.

New arm Adisyn Coffey worked a 1-2-3 eighth, and five runs wasn't enough for the Winston-Salem offense.

With two runners on, Tatum added to the Dash advantage lacing a double to center plating Matthews and Nakawake, putting the finishing touches on Asheville, as Winston-Salem ensured at least a split against the Tourists, winning 13-6.

Four players recorded multi-hit games for the Dash, led by Tatum who racked up five RBI. Chapelli had another multi-hit evening going 2-for-4 with a RBI, while Fish and Nakawake, the eight and nine hitters in the order, both had two hit days.

With the victory, Winston-Salem remains at the top of the South Atlantic League division, holding a one game lead over the Hickory Crawdads.

The Dash go for the series win against Asheville on Saturday in game five. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from McCormick Field.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.