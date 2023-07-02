Lee Keys a Six-Run Ninth, Claws Win 11-6 Sunday in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws scored six times in the ninth inning, taking the lead on a two-run single from Hao-Yu Lee and Jersey Shore topped Brooklyn 11-6 on Sunday at Maimonides Park.

Jersey Shore (5-3/40-33) has now taken three of the first five from Brooklyn with one game left in their series.

Brooklyn had taken the lead in the bottom of the eighth with two runs off Matt Russell, but Jersey Shore came back. Erick Brito singled in Jared Carr to tie the game and Lee singled in the go-ahead two runs to give the BlueClaws the lead. Anthony Quirion then doubled in two more runs and Jared Carr singled home another to give the BlueClaws an 11-6 lead.

Lee, who had two hits in the win, has now hit safely in 10 straight games. Additionally, the win was the first of the year for Jersey Shore in a game they trailed entering the ninth inning.

Rodlofo Sanchez threw a scoreless ninth and Russell (4-4) earned the win.

The BlueClaws fell behind 1-0 early on a first inning home run by Abraham Almonte. Jersey Shore, however, bounced back with four runs in the top of the second inning.

Leandro Pineda got the BlueClaws on the board with an RBI single. Freylin Minyety then followed with one of his own. After a double steal on which Minyety stole second and Pineda stole home, Erick Brito doubled home Minyety and gave the BlueClaws a 4-0 lead.

That was the score into the fourth, when Brooklyn's Stanley Consuegra took Marcano deep for a two-run blast to pull the Cyclones within 4-3. Marcano came out after 4.1 innings, allowing three runs. Carlos Betancourt then got the last two outs of the fifth inning.

In addition to Lee's two hits, Brito had three. Brito, Lee and Quirion all had two RBIs as well.

The teams finish their series on Monday night at 7:00 pm. LHP Jordan Fowler starts for Jersey Shore.

