Erro Piles up 8 RBI, Leads Drive to 13-2 Victory over Tourists

Alex Erro turned in a record-tying performance for the Greenville Drive (41-33) as he clobbered two three-run homers and piled up eight RBI to launch the Drive to a 13-2 victory over the Asheville Tourists (27-42) on Sunday afternoon.

Erro's eight RBI tied the Drive's single game RBI record, which was solely held by former Drive infielder, Nick Northcut until today. Funnily enough, Northcut's eight RBI also came against Asheville, though he set the record at Fluor Field in 2022.

For the fifth straight game this series the Drive opened the scoring in the first inning as Bryan Gonzalez launched a two-out, two-run home run (his second homer of the series) to give the Drive a 2-0 lead. Erro chipped in his first homer of the game in the top of the second inning, driving a long ball over the right center field wall putting the Drive up 5-0.

Erro followed up his homer by slapping a line drive single to plate Gonzalez and Ronald Rosario in the third inning and boosted the Drive lead to a commanding 7-0 lead.

Drive starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion kept the Tourists at bay on the flip side, relinquishing just two runs in six innings of work. The Tourists notched an RBI-single in the third and a solo homer in the sixth from Jacob Melton to make it 7-2. But that'd be the only damage they'd inflict on Encarnacion as he finished the night allowing just five hits while striking out six.

Eduardo Lopez added a sacrifice fly for the Drive in the seventh, making it 8-2 for the Drive before Brock Bell came on for Encarnacion in the bottom half of the seventh. He'd allow just one hit and pick up two strikeouts in his two innings of relief work.

The Drive poured it on in the top of the ninth beginning with a Rosario RBI-single to plate Gonzalez. Erro tacked on his second three-run homer two batters later before Eddinson Paulino added an RBI-single through the middle of the infield to plate Nick Decker and round out the scoring.

Up 13-2, reliever Alex Hoppe shut the door for the Drive allowing just one hit while picking up two strikeouts to give the Drive the win.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action tomorrow at historic McCormick Field for the finale of the six-game series against the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. With the win today, the Drive picked up a series win and currently lead the series, 4-1.

