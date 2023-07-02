Winston-Salem Sneaks by Aberdeen in Extras, 5-3

ABERDEEN, MD - In the final game of a six-game set, the Winston-Salem Dash needed a big hit in extra innings to get by the Aberdeen IronBirds, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in front of 1,529 fans.

Across the first three and a half innings, neither side could figure things out offensively. Winston-Salem (38-34) ran out right hander Josimar Cousin making his second start with the Dash. The Cuba native got through the first three frames unscathed before the home side pushed a run across.

Aberdeen (38-35) opened the scoring in the fourth on a Dylan Beavers solo shot taking a 1-0 lead. The IronBirds doubled their lead in the fifth with a sacrifice fly against Dylan Burns who took over Cousin following the fourth.

Trailing 2-0 heading to the sixth, the Dash began figuring out the Aberdeen bullpen. Following a one out double to right from Tim Elko, Winston-Salem got on the board. Michael Turner picked up his 16th RBI on the season sending a single back up the middle scoring Elko making it 2-1.

Burns worked a shutdown inning before giving way to Chase Plymell in the seventh. The righty worked a clean seventh and the offense repaid him in the eighth. Jacob Burke lead off the inning with a base hit to left and Wilfred Veras came to the plate looking for a big knock. With a 2-2 count, Veras turned on a fastball launching his eighth home run on the season propelling the Dash in front, 3-2.

Plymell got through another scoreless inning and Winston-Salem brought in its closer, Tristan Stivors, for the ninth. The IronBirds did not go down easily. First batter Stivors saw doubled and two batters later, Aberdeen tied the game on a single and sent it to extras tied at three.

With the extra inning runner rule in play, Burke started the 10th on second and Elko wasted no time getting the Dash back in front. Elko blasted a double off the wall in right driving home Burke and Elko came around to score on a sacrifice fly giving Winston-Salem a two-run cushion, 5-3.

Stivors stayed out for the 10th and sat down the IronBirds in order to close out the victory, 5-3. He picked up the win while Aberdeen's Reese Sharp was tabbed with the loss.

The Dash return to Truist Stadium for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday hosting the Hickory Crawdads at home for the second time this year. Game one of the six game set is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the 4th of July.

