Eighth Inning Surge Lifts Dash to 7-3 Win Over Aberdeen

July 2, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Powered by a 3-run eighth inning, the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 7-3 Saturday night in game five of a six game road set.

Winston-Salem kicked off the scoring in the top of the first, putting a run on the board before Aberdeen could force an out. Loidel Chapelli led off the game with a single, and DJ Gladney followed up with an RBI triple to give the Dash a 1-0 lead.

Kohl Simas got the start for the Dash Saturday night, and he gave up his only damage of the outing in the bottom of the second. Aberdeen's Isaac De Leon knocked an RBI single to knot the score, but Simas tightened up from there.

The righty went five innings, giving up the 1 run and just four hits while striking out eight. In the top of the fifth, the Dash regained the lead courtesy of a solo shot to right field from Loidel Chapelli, good for his sixth long ball of the season.

Then, in the top of the sixth, Winston-Salem added what would be its second of three homers on the night. Wilfred Veras led off the inning with a solo bomb to center field, giving the Dash a 3-1 advantage.

Hunter Dollander came out of the bullpen in lieu of Noah Owens and immediately ran into trouble. After issuing a leadoff walk, Dollander surrendered a 2-run, game tying homer to Maxwell Costes. Nonetheless, the Dash found an answer in the top of the eighth.

With two outs and a full count, Shawn Goosenberg delivered an RBI double to drive in Tim Elko and give Winston-Salem a 4-3 lead, and Wes Kath added some insurance in the following at-bat. The 2021 2nd round MLB Draft pick clubbed a 2-run homer to right field, extending the Dash's lead to 6-3.

Veras grounded out to drive in Caberea Weaver in the top of the ninth to tack on another run and give Adisyn Coffey a 4-run cushion in the bottom of the frame. Coffey delivered and kept Aberdeen quiet to secure Winston-Salem's 7-3 victory.

Dollander picked up his first win of the season, and the IronBirds' Juan Nuñez was charged with the loss. The Dash return to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Sunday afternoon for the series finale. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.