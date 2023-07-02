Grasshoppers Drop 5-4, in Extra Innings against the Crawdads

HICKORY, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped 5-4, in extra innings against the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday, July 1. The Crawdads improved to 8-0 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 1-7 as both teams tallied eight hits.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was infielder Mike Jarvis as he went 2-5 with a double and one run scored. Following close behind was infielder Brenden Dixon as he went 2-3 with a homerun, one RBI, and one run scored.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Thomas Harrington as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up five hits, three runs, and two free bases on five innings of work. Yunior Thibo took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-1 on the season.

Andy Rodriguez took the win for the Crawdads for his first of the season.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers finish up its away series against the Hickory Crawdads today Sunday, July 2. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

