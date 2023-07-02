Braves Split Sunday Twin Bill with Hot Rods

ROME, GA - A Saturday rain out called for a Sunday funday doubleheader and the Braves, behind three longballs, managed a split with the visiting Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Game One: Hot Rods 5, Braves 4 (7inn.)

Four of the game's nine runs came in the first frame. Bowling Green utilized an RBI double from the newly called-up Dominic Keegan and a subsequent sacrifice fly to go ahead 2-0. Drake Baldwin's ninth bomb of the year scored Kilpatrick Jr. who had reached on a leadoff walk to tie the ballgame heading into the second. The two South Atlantic foes would trade runs again in the third after three hits from the 'Rods and a bases loaded groundout from Ethan Workinger made the score 3-3. Bowling Green would outscore Rome 2-1 the rest of the way and take game one, 5-4. Braves starter Ian Mejia gave up a season-high 10 hits over his 4.0 innings of work. Jose Montilla delivered two scoreless innings in relief.

Game Two: Braves 9, Hot Rods 6 (7inn.)

The newest Rome Brave, Ethan Workinger, settled into his new lineup nicely in the game two victory over Bowling Green. The California native collected two hits, a pair of RBIs, a pair of runs scored in the contest. Trailing 2-0, a second-inning Bryson Horne double put one on for Brandon Parker who started his two-hit day with an RBI single through the right side. Rome would compound the one run in the second with six in the third. With the bases loaded, RBIs from McCabe and Workinger set-up a three-run blast from Brandon Parker to push the Braves out to a 7-2 lead. Kadon Morton and Bryson Horne picked up RBIs of their own in the fifth to stave off a late Hot Rods comeback. JJ Niekro wound up the pitcher of record after two innings out of the pen, and closer Peyton Williams notched his fifth save.

The first Monday game of the year awaits the Braves, the first pitch for the final game of the series is slated for 6:05 pm EDT.

