Lee Homers, But Claws Fall 6-4 to Rome on Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws dropped the finale of their series with Rome 6-4 on Sunday but still took four of six from the Braves this week.

Jersey Shore (2-1, 37-31) opened the second half with two wins in their first three games but had their two game win streak snapped on Sunday.

Rome took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a three-run homer by Adam Zebrowski, his eighth of the season. The homer followed two hits by Geraldo Quintero and Keshawn Ogans after there were two out and nobody on base.

Jersey Shore got back in the game with two runs on SAC flies from Nick Ward and Leandro Pineda in the bottom of the fourth. Jersey Shore had four hits in the inning but Freylin Minyety grounded out to short with two on to end the frame.

Rome got two more in the fifth to extend their lead to 5-2. Keshawn Ogans singled home two off Jack Dallas, though both runs were charged to Malik Binns.

After Rome got a run in the 7th, the BlueClaws inched back in the game. Arturo De Freitas' RBI single in the seventh made it 6-3. Hao-Yu Lee brought the BlueClaws within 6-4 with a home run in the eighth. Jersey Shore got two on base in the ninth but Peyton Williams struck out Wilfredo Flores and Arturo De Freitas to end the game.

BlueClaws starter Rafael Marcano came out after allowing three runs in four innings and took the loss. Rome starter Hunter Riggins earned the win, allowing two runs in five innings.

The BlueClaws head to Brooklyn for a six game series beginning Wednesday and return home on July 4th to take on Hudson Valley.

