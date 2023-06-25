Grasshoppers Drop, 11-6 to Dash in Last Game of Home Series
June 25, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped 11-6, to the Winston-Salem Dash in the last game of its home series. The Dash improved to 1-1 for the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 1-1. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 14-10 and the Dash tallied three errors to the Grasshoppers one.
Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was Tres Gonzalez as he went 2-3 with one run scored. Sammy Siani, Shawn Ross, and Mike Jarvis followed close behind as they all recorded two hits. Siani and Jarvis both tallied home runs for the Grasshoppers while Eli Wilson recorded a double.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Thomas Harrington who tallied five strikeouts and gave up five hits, one earned run, and one free base on four innings of work. Cy Nielson took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 2-2 on the season.
Ernesto Jaquez took the win for the Dash and improved to 5-0 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action in Hickory, N.C. on Tuesday, June 27, as they start their away series against the Hickory Crawdads. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.
