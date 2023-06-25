HVR Game Notes - June 25, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (39-29, 0-2) at Brooklyn Cyclones (30-37, 2-0)

RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 2.64) vs. LHP Jose Quintana (MLB Rehab)

| Game 69 | Road Game 36 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | June 25, 2023 | First Pitch 2 p.m. |

THE AMAZIN' CONEY ISLAND:For the first time this season, the Hudson Valley Renegades pay a visit to their closest opponent in the Brooklyn Cyclones. The Cyclones won the first series this year back at Heritage Financial Park in May, taking four of six. Grant Richardson won the series finale for Hudson Valley with a walk off RBI single in the ninth.

A HALF IS CLINCHED IN BROOKLYN:With a 1-0 win on Tuesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades clinched the first-half crown in the North Division of the South Atlantic League. For the first time since 2019 the 'Gades secured a playoff spot and will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) in the first round of the South Atlantic League playoffs.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their third straight contest to the Brooklyn Cyclones, 2-0 on Saturday night. Brooklyn scored both runs in the first inning against Juan Carela, who fired a quality start, striking out six in six innings. Rafael Flores reached base three times to lead the offense. Flores and Antonio Gómez extended their on-base streaks to 12 and 11 games repsectively. Jack Neely struck out five and retired all six batters he faced.

HEATING UP:In the month of June, Antonio Gómez has been one of the hottest hitters in the South Atlantic League. In 16 games, the Renegades catcher is hitting .352/.426/.556 with five doubles, two HRs, 5 RBI, and 10 runs. His .360 average is the third-highest among qualified hitters in the SAL and High-A.

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:In their 8-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday night, Rafael Flores, Spencer Jones, and Aldenis Sanchez each recorded a triple. The team's three triples are a single-game high this season for Hudson Valley and are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League this year. The Greensboro Grasshoppers tallied three triples in Winston Salem back on June 1st. Jones and Sanchez are tied for the team lead with four triples, the fourth-most in the SAL as well.

SUNDAY'S BEST: RHP Drew Thorpe has been the Renegades' Sunday starter for the entire season and he has not dissapointed. The former 2nd round pick currently ranks first in wins (6), third in IP (64.2), fourth in strikeouts (79), fifth in ERA (2.64), sixth in WHIP (1.13), and seventh in AVG (.222) in the South Atlantic League. Among Yankees' Minor Leaguers, his ERA ranks third best only trailing Clayton Beeter (SWB---AAA) and fellow teammate Chase Hampton (SOM--AA). The six wins are tied with Beeter for the most.

JUAN-TASTIC: RHP Juan Carela has been dominant over his last four starts, striking out 36 batters in 25.2 innings. The 21-year-old starter owns a 2.45 ERA in this span and has held opponents to a .174 average. The 36 strikeouts in the month of June are the second-most in MiLB, with Connor Phillips (CHA--AA) leading the way with 40.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 23 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 2.05 ERA (83.1 IP, 46 H, 22 R/19 ER, 28 BB, 106 K). The home run hit by Brandon Parker last Wednesday was the first earned run allowed by the 'Gades bullpen since May 31st. The streak spanned 36.1 innings.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.63 ERA (116.0 IP, 60 H, 28 R, 21 ER, 56 BB, 154 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The 154 strikeouts are also the most in the MiLB as well. The Renegades also have tossed the fourth-most innings. The 56 hits allowed are the fifth-lowest in the Minors but all four teams below have not thrown more than 83.1 innings in this span.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 26 of the team's 68 games (38.2%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

Hudson Valley sports a 15-11 (.576) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

The 'Gades have also played 19 one-run games, and are 8-11 (.421).

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO:Over the course of the month of June, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been unhittable. They currently hold a 1.85 ERA, the lowest in MiLB. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) are a distant second at 2.37. The 'Gades have also struck out 242 batters in 185.0 innings, the second-highest mark as well. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fifth, with 231 K's in 194.0 innings. The Tampa Tarpons (NYY--A) are t-16th with 211 punchouts.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Saturday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 121 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

HISTORY! (ALMOST):The Hudson Valley Renegades fell just two outs from tossing their third no-hitter in franchise history on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones. This comes after the Renegades no-hit the Rome Braves 6.2 frames last Saturday night.

