Leblanc's Big Night Not Enough in Defeat to the Dash
August 31, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
KINSTON, NC - Despite scoring first for the third straight game, the Wood Ducks (23-44, 58-79) fell to the Dash (41-24, 82-53) by a 7-4 final on Friday night. Chuck Leblanc continued his hot stretch with his second straight three-hit game while the bullpen kept the Woodies in it all night.
The Woodies were stymied in the middle innings by Devan Watts as he retired all 10 batters he faced from the Dash bullpen. In the end, the last 13 batters were sent down by Winston-Salem pitchers.
Brendon Davis opened the scoring in the second with a sac fly to deep right for his 37th RBI of the season. Down East held a 1-0 lead through two innings, but Winston-Salem's high-powered offense arrived in the third.
They brought nine batters to the plate and scored five - bookended by a three-run homer from Yermin Mercedes. The inning snapped starter Jason Bahr's scoreless streak at 13 straight frames over his last three starts.
The fourth didn't treat him any better as Blake Rutherford connected on an opposite field two-run homer to push the lead to 7-1. The DEWDs punched back in the bottom of the inning with RBIs from Davis and Josh Altmann. In all, the Woodies managed nine hits - seven of which were singles.
Austin Pettibone emerged for the fifth from the bullpen and was strong in his second appearance with the DEWDs. He struck out three over two scoreless innings and started a dominant night from the Down East bullpen.
He was followed by Royce Bolinger who also tossed a two-pair of scoreless innings and strikeouts. Jacob Lemoine tossed the ninth and left two runners stranded in doing so.
Leblanc's third hit of the night was a line drive double of the wall in left-center to keep a rally alive in the fifth inning. It would bring home Leody Taveras - who extended his season-long on-base streak to 18 games. The inning ended when Watts emerged from the bullpen and began his dominant performance.
The Wood Ducks' losing streak hits six games as the prepare for game two of the four-game set on Saturday. DEWD lefty Tyler Thomas will make the start against WS right-hander Lincoln Henzmen at 6:00 p.m. from Grainger Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2018
- Mudcats Lose Penultimate 2018 Home Game 14-1 to Buies Creek - Carolina Mudcats
- Winston Tops Down East 7-4 in Series Opener at Grainger Stadium - Winston-Salem Dash
- Leblanc's Big Night Not Enough in Defeat to the Dash - Down East Wood Ducks
- Miller's Big Night Leads Hillcats to Blowout of Salem on Friday - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Sox Hammered 8-0 by Hillcats Friday - Salem Red Sox
- Friday's Series Opener in Frederick Postponed - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Keys and Pelicans Rained Out - Frederick Keys
- Blue Rocks and Nationals Postponed - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- P-Nats and Blue Rocks Washed out Friday Night - Potomac Nationals
- Dalbec, Hernandez to Play in Arizona Fall League - Salem Red Sox
- August 31 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information - Carolina Mudcats
- Four 2018 Hillcats Named to Arizona Fall League Roster - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (august 31 At Down East) - Winston-Salem Dash
- Eight Current & Former P-Nats Scheduled to Play in the 2018 Arizona Fall League - Potomac Nationals
- Daniel Brown Among Several 2018 Mudcats Named to Play in Arizona Fall League - Carolina Mudcats
- Five 2018 Dash Stars to Play in Arizona Fall League - Winston-Salem Dash
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Game Notes, August 31 at Frederick - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Grainger Stadium Named Field of the Year for the Second Straight Season - Down East Wood Ducks
- Young Named CL Broadcaster of the Year - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Wood Ducks Stories
- Leblanc's Big Night Not Enough in Defeat to the Dash
- Grainger Stadium Named Field of the Year for the Second Straight Season
- Mudcats Complete Sweep of the Wood Ducks
- Two Wood Ducks Named to Arizona Fall League Roster
- Fan Appreciation Weekend Set for Final Home Stand of 2018