P-Nats and Blue Rocks Washed out Friday Night
August 31, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release
Wilmington, DE---Rain and wet conditions have forced the postponement of Friday night's series opener between the Potomac Nationals (71-60, 34-30) and Wilmington Blue Rocks (66-69, 35-30) at Frawley Stadium.
With a previously scheduled doubleheader for Saturday, Friday night's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, with first pitch bumped up to 12:05pm.
The series will now get underway at 4:35pm on Saturday, with two seven-inning games scheduled between the P-Nats and Blue Rocks. The already compressed series will now feature five games over three days, which will cap off the 2018 Carolina League regular season.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2018
- Blue Rocks and Nationals Postponed - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- P-Nats and Blue Rocks Washed out Friday Night - Potomac Nationals
- Dalbec, Hernandez to Play in Arizona Fall League - Salem Red Sox
- August 31 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information - Carolina Mudcats
- Four 2018 Hillcats Named to Arizona Fall League Roster - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (august 31 At Down East) - Winston-Salem Dash
- Eight Current & Former P-Nats Scheduled to Play in the 2018 Arizona Fall League - Potomac Nationals
- Daniel Brown Among Several 2018 Mudcats Named to Play in Arizona Fall League - Carolina Mudcats
- Five 2018 Dash Stars to Play in Arizona Fall League - Winston-Salem Dash
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Game Notes, August 31 at Frederick - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Grainger Stadium Named Field of the Year for the Second Straight Season - Down East Wood Ducks
- Young Named CL Broadcaster of the Year - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.