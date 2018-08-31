P-Nats and Blue Rocks Washed out Friday Night

August 31, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Wilmington, DE---Rain and wet conditions have forced the postponement of Friday night's series opener between the Potomac Nationals (71-60, 34-30) and Wilmington Blue Rocks (66-69, 35-30) at Frawley Stadium.

With a previously scheduled doubleheader for Saturday, Friday night's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, with first pitch bumped up to 12:05pm.

The series will now get underway at 4:35pm on Saturday, with two seven-inning games scheduled between the P-Nats and Blue Rocks. The already compressed series will now feature five games over three days, which will cap off the 2018 Carolina League regular season.

