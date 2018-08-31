Dalbec, Hernandez to Play in Arizona Fall League

SALEM, VA - Two of the brightest stars for the Salem Red Sox in 2018 are headed to the prestigious Arizona Fall League, with slugging third baseman Bobby Dalbec and flame-throwing southpaw Darwinzon Hernandez set to be a part of the Mesa Solar Sox along with three other former Salem Red Sox standouts.

Dalbec hit a Red Sox-era record 26 homers, still three ahead of any other Carolina Leaguer despite not having played for Salem since August 1. Dalbec hit 13 of those homers at Haley Toyota Field, and 13 homers were multi-run shots. The Sox went 15-10 when he homered, and he hit 10 dingers in July, topping Xander Bogaerts' June in 2012 (8) for most in a month in the Red Sox era. Dalbec tops the CL in homers, RBI (85), extra-base hits (55), and slugging percentage (.573). He was promoted to Double-A Portland on August 3, and has hit six more homers there.

Dalbec passed a number of other marks before decamping for Portland. His 55 extra-base hits on the year passed the old Red Sox-era benchmark (51, Devers, 2016), and his slugging percentage surpasses Travis Shaw's 2012 mark of .545. Dalbec topped Michael Chavis' all-time team record for most homers at Haley Toyota Field (13 to 12), and he passed Brandon Jacobs' Sox-era career record of 24 with his 25th dinger.

Hernandez remains atop the Carolina League's strikeout leaderboards with 124 despite not having pitched for the Sox since August 17. After going just 3-5 with a 5.19 ERA through his first 15 starts in April, May and June, Hernandez flipped a switch in July to become one of the most dominant pitchers in the league. Over his final eight starts, Hernandez went 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 60 strikeouts in just 42 innings, limiting opposing hitters to a .197 batting average. In his last two Salem appearances, Hernandez allowed just four hits and two walks in 10.1 innings, whiffing 18 batters. He's transitioned to a relief role since his promotion to Portland on August 22, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while fanning four in three innings over his three relief appearances.

Dalbec and Hernandez join former Salem Red Sox stars Michael Chavis, Josh Ockimey, and Teddy Stankiewicz on the roster of the Mesa Solar Sox. Other former Salem players who are now with other franchises and are playing in the AFL include Luis Alexander Basabe (Chicago White Sox), Gerson Bautista (New York Mets), and Stephen Nogosek (Mets).

