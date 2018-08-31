Daniel Brown Among Several 2018 Mudcats Named to Play in Arizona Fall League

ZEBULON, N.C. - Preliminary rosters for the 2018 Arizona Fall League were announced Thursday and current Carolina Mudcats reliever LHP Daniel Brown, along with 2018 Mudcats C Mario Feliciano, INF Weston Wilson, INF Keston Hiura, RHP Miguel Sanchez and RHP Jon Olczak were all selected by the Milwaukee Brewers to play in this year's prospect laden off-season league.

Brown was 7-4 with a 4.12 ERA over 38 appearances at the time of the roster announcement. The left-hander had also totaled 60 strikeouts over 63.1 innings and allowed only six of 28 total inherited runners to score in his 2018 season with Carolina. The 23-year-old left-hander was selected by the Brewers in the seventh round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Draft out of Mississippi State University.

Overall, the Arizona Fall League will see 11 former Mudcats across the six team league. Brown, and his former 2018 Mudcats teammates in Olczak, Sanchez, Hiura and Wilson, will all play for the Peoria Javelinas in this season's Arizona Fall League campaign. They will additionally be joined by outfielder Trent Grisham, previously known as Trent Clark, who played for the Mudcats during the 2017 season before beginning the current season with Double-A Biloxi. Olczak, Sanchez, Hiura and Wilson all began the 2018 season with Carolina before receiving their respective promotions to Double-A Biloxi. Feliciano joined the Mudcats in June of 2018 and was transferred to the Rookie level AZL Brewers days before the Fall League announcement.

The Peoria squad is comprised of players from the Milwaukee farm system, as well as players from the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays. Former Mudcat outfielder Braxton Davidson, who played in Zebulon during the 2016 season, will also play for the Javelinas this off-season.

Additionally, former Mudcats RHP Eric Hanhold (2017), OF Monte Harrison (2017) and LHP Shawn Morimando (2013-14) were also selected by their respective organizations to play in the 2018 Arizona Fall League. Hanhold will represent the New York Mets and play for the Scottsdale Scorpions. Harrison will represent the Miami Marlins while playing for the Salt River Rafters and Morimando will represent the Toronto Blue Jays while playing for the Surprise Saguaros.

The AFL consists of six teams including the Javelinas, River Rafters, Scorpions, Saguaros, Mesa Solar Sox, Glendale Desert Dogs. The rosters are made up of some of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball and all 30 Major League Baseball organizations contribute players to their respective teams. The AFL begins play on Tuesday, October 9 and concludes with its annual championship game on Saturday, November 17 at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 28th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2018 season marks the first for the Mudcats under the ownership of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

