Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (august 31 At Down East)

The Dash wrap up their regular-season slate with a four-game series at Down East starting on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (40-24, 81-53) at Down East Wood Ducks (23-43, 58-78)

LHP Kyle Kubat (6-3, 3.32 ERA) vs. RHP Jason Bahr (2-3, 4.55 ERA)

7 p.m. - Grainger Stadium (Kinston, N.C.)

Game #135 (Away Game #67)

DASH TROUNCE RED SOX 13-0

Behind a superb start from Luis Martinez and 16 hits from the Dash offense, Winston-Salem cruised to a 13-0 win over the Red Sox on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark in front of 6,988 fans. With the victory, Winston-Salem finishes its home schedule 45-23 in the regular season. Martinez tossed 6.2 shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five. On offense, Laz Rivera provided the big blow in the bottom of the third inning, crushing a grand slam to make it an 8-0 contest. Meanwhile, Luis Gonzalez and Luis Robert each posted three hits and scored four times.

CREAM OF THE CROP

Winston currently boasts nine of the top prospects in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline, including infielders Nick Madrigal (No. 4), Gavin Sheets (No. 15) and Laz Rivera (No. 28), outfielders Luis Robert (No. 3), Blake Rutherford (No. 7) and Luis Gonzalez (No. 14), and right-handers Alec Hansen (No. 10), Tyler Johnson (No. 23) and Lincoln Henzman (No. 30).

A HISTORIC TEAM

While the Dash will not best the 2012 team in overall wins (87), Winston-Salem can take over the spot for the second-most victories in the Dash era (2009-present) with one victory against Down East. The 2010 team went 81-58 overall under manager Joe McEwing. While the Dash have played in the Mills Cup Championship Series twice, this year's club will try to be the first to claim a Carolina League title since the franchise changed its moniker to the Dash in 2009. Winston-Salem's last title came in 2003 as the Warthogs.

ANOTHER TITLE-WINNING HALF?

With just four games left in the regular season and a first-half title already on the ledger, Winston-Salem has the opportunity to win the second half. The Dash are currently tied with Buies Creek for the top spot in the Southern Division in the second half. Winston-Salem has won both halves two times in the Dash era (2010 & 2012). The Astros end their regular season at Carolina.

BEST OF THE BEST

After sealing up a first-half Southern Division championship, Winston-Salem now has the fourth-best winning percentage in full-season Minor League Baseball with a .604 mark. Here's a look at the top teams:

1. Bowling Green Hot Rods

(Midwest League - A): 87-48 (.644)

2. Lakewood BlueClaws

(South Atlantic League - A): 85-49 (.634)

3. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(California League - A+): 83-53 (.610)

4. Winston-Salem Dash

(Carolina League - A+): 81-53 (.604)

MORE THAN LUCK FOR LUIS

After posting an .850 OPS in the first half with Kannapolis, Gonzalez has continued his impressive pace with Winston by posting a .888 OPS, which is best on the team. A former third-round pick out of the University of New Mexico, Gonzalez has also smacked 22 doubles, just five shy of the team leader (Sheets). Following a college career in which he had 53 more walks than strikeouts, the 22-year-old has posted the second-lowest strikeout rate (15.5%) on the Dash.

A CHANCE TO RIGHT THE SHIP

Left-hander Kyle Kubat will take the hill in the series opener at Down East. Despite being a consistent pitcher for the Dash all year, Kubat is coming off his roughest outing as a professional. Last Sunday at Buies Creek, Kubat allowed seven earned runs in 0.1 innings, marking the shortest outing of his career. The southpaw has been thrust into the starting role on a consistent basis for the first time in his career. As a starter this year, Kubat is 3-2 with a 4.89 ERA.

DASH DOTS

Thursday's 13-0 win over the Red Sox marked the 11th shutout win of the year for the Dash...On the season, the Wood Ducks, who were the co-champs of the league in 2017, are 5-4 against Winston-Salem this year at Grainger Stadium.

