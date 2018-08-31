Blue Rocks and Nationals Postponed

Wilmington, DE - The game between the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Potomac Nationals for Friday, August 31 2018 has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, September 2 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11:00 a.m.

Only tickets dated for Sunday, September 2 will be valid for Sunday's doubleheader. They will be valid for both games. Tickets date for Friday, August 31 may be exchanged for any regular season home game through May 31, 2019.

Left-hander Daniel Tillo (3-4, 4.32 ERA) will start the first game for the Blue Rocks while righty Carter Hope (5-3, 4.90 ERA) will start the second game of the doubleheader. Fans can listen to the game as Matt Janus and Cory Nidoh will have the call on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

