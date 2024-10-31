Leave It All on the Pitch: Ingredients of the Match

October 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It's time. Charlotte FC are ready to host their first-ever playoff match at Bank of America Stadium.

It's a must win in front of the home fans and the atmosphere will be electric. A Charlotte win forces a match three in Orlando next week in Round 1 of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match:

Attack

The game is simple. Score more than the other team. That's it.

So, press. Push Orlando's backline all night long and make them uncomfortable. Charlotte FC will be without Pep Biel after Sunday's red card. But that shouldn't matter. The depth in the attack is there and Dean believes in his roster from top to bottom. Whoever slots in will know that they have a responsibility to help up the pressure in the attack and create chances. In the second half of match one, Charlotte FC played without fear and started to open the game up in the final third. They will need to carry that mentality into this match. Stretching the backline, forcing Orlando's midfield to track back, and not allowing them to bring pressure of their own.

Attack early, keep the pressure on and Charlotte FC will be able to find the win they need to stay alive.

Leave It All on the Pitch

Friday is just another step in the process, but an important one. Just make sure it isn't the last one. So leave it all out there and fight another day.

Dean has expressed how hard it is to pick his XI. Guys are battling for spots on the pitch, and that's a good thing. It means there is depth in the squad. And when a team knows someone has their back, you can go out and give your everything for 20, 60, 90+ minutes. The expectation is to give everything you have for whatever time you have to help the team win. Leave it all out there.

For The Crown

Everything has been built to this moment. All the hard work, the preparation, the blood, sweat and tears. You are at home, in front of the best support in Major League Soccer. Dean and the boys expect a "rocking" atmosphere, and they are sure to get one.

Win for the fans. Win for the Queen City. Win for yourselves.

Dean Smith called this the "most important match in club history," and he is right. So go out there and win it, For The Crown.

FRIDAY NIGHT PLAYOFFS

It's The Crown's first-ever home playoff match THIS Friday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC take on Orlando City at The Fortress for a must-win Match 2 of the Best-of-3 Series. Be a part of the history - Crowns Up, Queen City!

