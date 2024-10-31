St. Louis City SC Will Welcome Soccer Fans to Energizer Park in 2025

October 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC is partnering with global battery powerhouse Energizer to re-name CITY SC's iconic stadium to Energizer Park.

Energizer, which has called St. Louis home for decades, and CITY SC are united by a shared vision to connect with soccer's passionate and growing fan base while helping power St. Louis' continued revitalization. The Major League Soccer team's stadium anchors the largest urban professional sports campus in the United States and has been recognized for bringing energy, sold-out crowds and new investment to downtown St. Louis with what has quickly become one of the best stadium and fan experiences in North America.

"Energizer is one of the most well-respected, recognizable brands in the world and is part of the fabric of the St. Louis region," said St. Louis CITY SC CEO Carolyn Kindle. "Energizer aligns with CITY SC in so many ways - it's an innovative brand that delivers and embodies long-lasting energy, equaling the passion and energy of our fans on matchdays, and through this partnership shows its commitment to improving the St. Louis region. We look forward to collaborating with Energizer to be a catalyst for continued growth in St. Louis and cannot wait to see our fans pack Energizer Park starting in 2025."

With its global headquarters in St. Louis, Energizer has more than 400 employees locally and over 5,000 worldwide and distributes its products in over 160 markets around the world. And of course, there is the company's iconic mascot, The Energizer Bunny, that has been banging its drum for 35 years and was inducted into the Madison Avenue Walk of Fame in 2017.

"This is truly an exceptional moment for Energizer as we find new ways to engage our community, connect with our consumers and expand the reach of our iconic brand," said Energizer Holdings President and CEO Mark LaVigne. "MLS and soccer in the U.S. are experiencing tremendous growth, especially as North America prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. We are thrilled to be part of it all with CITY SC."

"CITY SC reflects the best of St. Louis and embodies the indominable spirit of the Energizer Bunny," continued LaVigne. "The atmosphere at CITY SC's home games is unmatched and with our global headquarters here, we are honored to partner with the team to put a global spotlight on this incredible city."

CITY SC entered MLS in 2023 with the club quickly becoming known for its enthusiastic fan base and high-energy gameday experience, which helped the team become the first expansion team in MLS history to win its conference in its inaugural season. The team sold out 34 consecutive home MLS matches and incorporates St. Louis culture into its gameday experience by featuring more than 25 St. Louis restaurant partners throughout the stadium and supporting local musicians during pre-match CITY Block Parties.

Previously known as CITYPARK, the 22,500-seat stadium also has become a frequent destination for international tournaments and friendlies, including hosting a number of U.S. Men's and Women's National Team events. UNESCO recently named the stadium to the prestigious Prix Versailles "World's Most Beautiful Sports Venues List 2024."

As the club's naming rights partner, Energizer joins CITY SC's growing number of other high-profile, St. Louis based-sponsors - including Nestlé Purina PetCare, BJC HealthCare and Washington University Orthopedics, Together Credit Union, Lou Fusz Automotive Network, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Enterprise Mobility, World Wide Technology, and Moneta - dedicated to improving St. Louis by partnering with the club on community initiatives.

It is important to CITY SC for its partners to share the ownership group's vision of improving St. Louis. All major club partners work alongside CITY SC to develop and execute community programs to help better St. Louis. In addition to stadium naming rights, which will begin on January 1, 2025, CITY SC will work with Energizer to develop a community initiative for the 2025 season. The two organizations also will deliver an immersive fan experience with a new premium seating area within Energizer Park.

Later this year, fans will start to see the rollout of Energizer Park branding across CITY SC media assets, including club and stadium social channels; the stadium's new website, www.EnergizerPark.com; and CITY SC's mobile app. Stadium signage will be in place by CITY SC's 2025 MLS home opener.

