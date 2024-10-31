Rapids Set to Host LA Galaxy in Must-Win Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series

October 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - The Colorado Rapids (7) return home for a must-win match against LA Galaxy (2) to keep their MLS Cup hopes alive this Friday, November 1. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Following the Galaxy's victory in Game 1 of the Round 1 Best-of-3 series, the two sides will head to Colorado for Game 2. A win for Colorado on Friday would send the series back to California for a win-or-go-home Game 3, but a Galaxy win would advance them to the Conference Semifinals against either Real Salt Lake or Minnesota United FC.

The Rapids will need a win after falling in Game 1 on Saturday by a score of 5-0. Braces from Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic with the addition of a John Nelson goal gave the Galaxy the early advantage in the series.

These two clubs faced off at DSGP recently in early October, with the Galaxy coming out on top, 3-1. Over these two clubs' histories, Colorado has maintained consistent success at home against LA, currently holding a 21-14-7 record. Prior to this season, the Rapids were unbeaten in their last five matches against the Galaxy at DSGP.

In postseason play, these two MLS charter clubs have faced off six times in their history. Their most recent matchup came in 2016 when they faced off in the Western Conference Semifinals. After falling 1-0 on the road, the Rapids came back home to level the aggregate score 1-1 and eventually defeated the Galaxy in penalties to advance to the Conference Final.

This season, the Rapids have played in three elimination games at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park and earned victories in all three. During their Leagues Cup run, Colorado went up against and defeated Club León, FC Juárez, and Deportivo Toluca F.C. at DSGP where a loss would have eliminated them from the tournament.

In addition to the club's success at DSGP in elimination games this season, the Rapids played some of their best soccer at home throughout the MLS season. The club posted a 10-4-3 record, good for the third-most wins in the Western Conference at home in 2024.

In what will be the first home playoff match for the Rapids since 2021, Colorado will look to maintain their home-field advantage that they have capitalized on all season long. Tickets for Friday's match can be purchased.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.