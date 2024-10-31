LA Galaxy Fan Council Returns for Its Second Year

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park announce the return of the LA Galaxy Fan Council to continue its fan engagement approach and the growth of the fan to front office relationship. The Fan Council, soon to be in its second year, is an opportunity for fans to get involved with their favorite club and serve as a voice of the fan base to inform club decision-making.

"Everything we do at the Club is with the fan experience in mind," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer for the LA Galaxy. "We are grateful for the time these dedicated fans take to discuss our team's objectives, work with us on projects, and provide their feedback on how to make the guest experience one of the best and most entertaining it can be."

Some of the initiatives brought to life in partnership with the Fan Council during its inaugural year include: Feedback on the Gameday Experience: The Fan Council gave their input on the guest experience to inspire stadium-wide upcoming renovations at Dignity Health Sports Park, to include new and additional TV screens for wayfinding and match viewing and pregame entertainment. Expanded Inclusivity Offerings : Together with our Fan Council we launched sensory inclusive modifications such as quiet rooms and sensory kits to assist fans with sensory processing disorders. Early Input on the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI): Additionally, the Fan Council attended CVI, AEG's preseason training and largest preseason event in MLS league history, to provide feedback on the event that will help better the fan experience for years to come.

Open to both Season Ticket Members and non-Season Ticket Members, the Fan Council will be comprised of a diverse group of 17 members - two returning and 15 new members - that represent the fan base. The Fan Council meets quarterly with LA Galaxy and AEG executives to provide valuable feedback throughout the season, helping drive club decisions.

Fans can apply to be a part of the 2025 LA Galaxy Fan Council at galaxyfancouncil.com. The application process will be open from Thursday, October 31, through Monday, November 18. Then, applications will be reviewed and selected Fan Council members will be contacted via email. The final Fan Council members will be announced on November 25 via LA Galaxy social media platforms.

For questions regarding the Fan Council, please email fancouncil@lagalaxy.com.

