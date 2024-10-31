New York Red Bulls Set to Host Match 2 of Round 1 Best-Of-3 Series in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

October 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The New York Red Bulls are set to host Columbus Crew in the second match of a Best-of-3 series in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 3 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. New York won the first match of the series, 1-0, on Tuesday night in Ohio.

The first 15,000 fans will receive a free RED RUNS DEEP rally towel, with all doors opening at 3 PM ET.

The BULLevard begins at 1 PM, with celebrations and activations for fans of all ages.

From 3 PM, when all gates open, until kickoff at 4:30 PM, the top 11 best-selling concessions items of the year will be priced at just $3. From chicken tenders and fries, soft pretzel knot, pepperoni pizza, ice cream cup, street nachos, Essentia bottled water, and more, grab the top items of the year for just $3 for 90 minutes leading up until kick off.

Performing in the CrossBar before the match will be Mara Justine, from Season 24 of The Voice. Justine, from Galloway, NJ, was the 3rd Place Finisher on her season of The Voice. She will perform a wide range of music, from country to pop hits.

Nini Iris will perform The National Anthem. Iris, The Voice Season 24's Top 9 Semifinalist brings her unique singing style abd delivers an "old world" sound with a pop edge. Originally from Tbilisi, Georgia, she now is a Brooklyn-native.

At halftime, DJ KD will get the Arena pumping with a special performance.

Red Bull Arena and Delaware North Services are debuting three new concession items for the postseason:

"Salchipapa" - Located at Concession Stand 126 and 226

Fried hotdog bits, french fries, pickled onions, mayochup

"BLT Fútlong SuperDog" - Located at Concession portable section 120 and 228

Footlong all beef hot dog, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, drizzled with mayo

"Brisket Mac & Cheese Cup" - Located at Concession stand 128

Smoked fried brisket, mac and cheese, topped with gremolata

Tickets for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Red Bull Arena are available now. Visit the New York Red Bulls Playoff Hub for all ticketing options.

Red Members receive the first two postseason matches for free as part of their season tickets (excluding MLS Cup).

The Red Bulls currently own the longest active postseason streak in MLS and the longest postseason streak in MLS history. The Red Bulls 25 playoff appearances are the most in league history. The Red Bulls qualified for the postseason for the 15th-consecutive year, the longest stretch among major sports teams in the New York Metro area and the longest active streak in North American men's professional sports.

New York took Match 1, 1-0, in Ohio. With a victory, Red Bull will secure a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

