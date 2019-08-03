Leasher Lassos Ports in 7-1 Stockton Loss

August 3, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports had a hard time figuring out Lake Elsinore Storm starter Aaron Leasher (9-6) on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Leasher limited the Stockton offense to just one run on three hits over seven innings as the Ports dropped their fifth straight, falling in the opener of a three-game series by a final of 7-1.

Lake Elsinore jumped on the board first in the second inning as Eguy Rosario singled, took second base on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Jack Suwinski to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.

The Ports tied it with what would be their lone run of the contest in the third. Nico Giarratano drew a walk to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Ryan Gridley reached on an infield single and Austin Beck hit a ground rule double to center field that scored Giarratano. With runners at second and third and one out, Alfonso Rivas lined into a double play to end the Stockton rally and start a stretch of 10 consecutive batters retired by Leasher and 12 of his last 13.

Leasher earned the win, going seven innings and allowing three hits while walking one and striking out four.

Ports starter Brady Feigl (5-8) saw the Storm take the lead back in the ensuing half-inning. Luis Campusano led off with a double and scored two batters later on an RBI single by Rosario that gave the Storm a 2-1 lead. Lake Elsinore made it 3-1 in the fifth on a solo homer hit by Olivier Basabe.

Feigl worked into the sixth but did not record an out as he gave up a leadoff single followed by back-to-back walks, at which point he was lifted for Ty Damron. Damron gave up an RBI single to Rosario followed by an RBI groundout by Suwinski to run the Storm lead to 5-1. Later in the inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Jalen Washington got hit by a pitch to bring in a third run in the frame and make it a 6-1 ballgame.

Feigl would suffer the loss, going five-plus innings and allowing six runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out three. Damron would not allow a run of his own over two innings worked.

Lake Elsinore added a run in the eighth off Ports reliever Angel Duno as Rosario tripled to open the inning, completing a 4-for-4 night. He scored on an ensuing sac-fly by Suwinski that ballooned the Storm lead to 7-1.

Nick Kuzia and Hansel Rodriguez each pitched a scoreless inning down the stretch for Lake Elsinore.

The Ports and Storm play the middle game of their three-game set on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Rafael Kelly (0-1, 5.31 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Lake Elsinore right-hander Caleb Boushley (4-3, 3.53 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.