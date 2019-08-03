No Comeback for JetHawks Saturday

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks were unable to mount a comeback on Saturday night, losing to the Modesto Nuts, 4-2, at The Hangar. The Nuts scored four early runs, and that was too much for Lancaster.

Modesto (21-22, 51-62) jumped on Lancaster's Colten Schmidt (1-2) in the first inning, scoring twice on three hits. The Nuts added runs in the second and fourth innings as well.

Lancaster (24-19, 58-53) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With two on and two out, Matt McLaughlin clubbed a two-run double to cut the deficit to two runs.

That was it for the JetHawks on offense. Modesto's Steven Moyers (2-2) pitched into the seventh inning, and David Ellingson got the final eight outs for his first save of the season.

The bullpen was a bright spot for the JetHawks on Saturday. Moises Ceja, Robert Tyler and Tommy Doyle combined to pitch four scoreless innings. Each reliever struck out two without a walking a batter.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the JetHawks. The teams combined for 18 hits in the contest, but there were no home runs.

Lancaster goes for the series win Sunday afternoon, the last of six-straight home games. Garrett Schilling (8-5) is set to start the finale, while lefty Ian McKinney gets the nod for the Nuts. First pitch is 5:05 pm at The Hangar.

