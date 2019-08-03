Quakes Drop Third Straight on Road Trip
August 3, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Visalia, CA - Three defensive errors cost the Quakes seven unearned runs on Friday night, as Rancho dropped a 10-4 decision to the Visalia Rawhide at Recreation Park.
Despite Donovan Casey's team-leading 20th homer of the year, the Quakes dropped their third straight on the current road trip, falling out of first place in the second half standings.
Gerardo Carrillo (2-8) was victimized in the first inning, as an error ended up costing him three unearned runs, as the Rawhide grabbed an early 3-0 lead.
Casey's 20th of the year made it a one-run game in the third, as he took Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa deep to left-center to make it 3-2.
Visalia answered with one in the third and another in the fourth, retaking a three-run lead at 5-2.
Jeter Downs knocked in a pair with a two-run double to right field in the fifth, as the Quakes once again made it a one-run game at 5-4 against eventual winner Connor Gray (2-1).
That's as close as Rancho got though. A single run in the seventh and four more unearned runs in the eighth against Melvin Jimenez rounded out the scoring at 10-4.
Visalia's Yoel Yanqui had a career-night, with three doubles and five RBIs in the win.
The Quakes (64-46, 23-19) will send John Rooney (2-1) to the mound on Saturday at 7:00pm, as he takes on Visalia's Justin Lewis (2-1) in the second game of the three-game set.
On Tuesday, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans will get you a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Purchase your tickets at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!
