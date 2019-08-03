Quakes Drop Third Straight on Road Trip

August 3, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Visalia, CA - Three defensive errors cost the Quakes seven unearned runs on Friday night, as Rancho dropped a 10-4 decision to the Visalia Rawhide at Recreation Park.

Despite Donovan Casey's team-leading 20th homer of the year, the Quakes dropped their third straight on the current road trip, falling out of first place in the second half standings.

Gerardo Carrillo (2-8) was victimized in the first inning, as an error ended up costing him three unearned runs, as the Rawhide grabbed an early 3-0 lead.

Casey's 20th of the year made it a one-run game in the third, as he took Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa deep to left-center to make it 3-2.

Visalia answered with one in the third and another in the fourth, retaking a three-run lead at 5-2.

Jeter Downs knocked in a pair with a two-run double to right field in the fifth, as the Quakes once again made it a one-run game at 5-4 against eventual winner Connor Gray (2-1).

That's as close as Rancho got though. A single run in the seventh and four more unearned runs in the eighth against Melvin Jimenez rounded out the scoring at 10-4.

Visalia's Yoel Yanqui had a career-night, with three doubles and five RBIs in the win.

The Quakes (64-46, 23-19) will send John Rooney (2-1) to the mound on Saturday at 7:00pm, as he takes on Visalia's Justin Lewis (2-1) in the second game of the three-game set.

On Tuesday, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans will get you a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Purchase your tickets at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.