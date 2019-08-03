Wild Ninth Ends Three-Game Winning Streak

LANCASTER, CA. - A three-run lead in the ninth was not enough as the Modesto Nuts' three-game winning streak came to a close with an 11-10 walk-off loss to the Lancaster JetHawks on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Kyle Wilcox (L, 2-4) started the ninth for the Nuts (50-62; 20-22) by allowing a single to Ryan Vilade and by walking Casey Golden to bring the tying run to the plate for the JetHawks (58-52; 24-18). Luke Morgan singled to score the first run before Ramon Marcalino struck out. Wilcox issued walks to the next two hitters which brought in a run and made it a one-run game. After LeeMarcus Boyd struck out, Matt Hearn found a hole on the left side for the walk-off two-run single.

The Nuts had built their lead with some power. They took the advantage in the second inning with five runs when Jack Larsen smacked a two-run homer and Joseph Rosa cleared the bases with a three-run double. Larsen also doubled and walked in the game. Rosa reached three times and scored once.

Jarred Kelenic added some insurance with a RBI double in the fourth as part of a 2-for-5 day. Jake Scheiner launched a 453 foot home run while going 3-for-5. Ariel Sandoval also doubled home two runs in the game while reaching twice.

Austin Hutchison started the game for the Nuts and allowed five earned runs on eight hits over five innings of work.

The Nuts look to even up a three-game set in the middle affair against the JetHawks on Saturday night. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

