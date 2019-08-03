Moyers Pitches Nuts to Victory

LANCASTER, CA. - Early offense backed a strong pitching performance in the Modesto Nuts' 4-2 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday night at The Hangar.

Steven Moyers (W, 2-2) recorded his third straight quality start for the Nuts (61-62; 21-22) by working into the seventh inning. The southpaw surrendered a leadoff bunt base hit in the first inning before he retired eleven in a row. In the fourth, the JetHawks (58-53; 24-19) recorded three straight two-out hits which was capped with a two-run double by Matt McLaughlin.

Moyers exited the game with a runner on and one out in the seventh. David Ellingson (S, 1/1) entered and induced a double play to end the inning before striking out four in a row. Ellingson had to work around just a walk in the ninth to secure the victory facing the minimum over the 2.2 inning save.

The Nuts did their damage early against Colten Schmidt (L, 1-2). Jake Scheiner drove home two runs including with a sac fly in the first. Connor Kopach plated a tally in the first with a RBI single, one of his two hits. Joseph Rosa reached three times and scored three times out of the leadoff spot. Jarred Kelenic finished 3-for-3 with a run scored. Joe Rizzo drove home a run while reaching three times in the game.

Schmidt lasted five innings allowing four runs on nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

The three-game series finale is a rubber game between the Nuts and JetHawks on Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 4:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

