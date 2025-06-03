Leading the Fightback!: Jagermeister Cup Player of the Round : Samuel Careaga

June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The United Soccer League today announced the Team of the Round for Round 2 of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, with Hartford Athletic midfielder Samuel Careaga named Player of the Round after posting a two-goal performance in his side's victory against Westchester SC.







