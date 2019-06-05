LaTroy Hawkins, MLBPAA & RailCats to Host Legends for Youth Clinic

GARY, IND. - On Wednesday the Gary SouthShore RailCats announced they will offer a free baseball clinic for kids hosted by Legends for Youth on Monday, July 22nd. U.S Steel Yard will host the event, which is presented by Home Field Advantage, LaTroy Hawkins, the MLB Players Alumni Association and the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Former MLB players, such as Gary's own LaTroy Hawkins, and current minor league players will teach YOU the fundamentals of the game. Hawkins played in the MLB for 21 years, splitting his time between 11 teams and racking up a total of 127 saves in his career. He's 10th all-time in games pitched with 1,042 and one of just 16 pitchers in MLB history to appear in more than 1,000 games in a career.

The current and former players will be teaching two separate sessions on the 22nd. Session 1 is reserved for 8-12 year olds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Session 2 will consist of 13-17 year olds from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Children under the age of 13 who are signing up for Session 1 must have their registration completed by a parent or guardian.

Please arrive at U.S. Steel Yard (One Stadium Plaza; Gary, Ind. 46402) 25 minutes before the scheduled start time of your session and properly equipped with a glove, bat, helmet, water bottle and whatever else you feel you'll need.

Legends for Youth is a charitable program running over 150 events a year nationwide, with the mission of promoting the game of baseball to America's youth using positive sports images and personalities.

