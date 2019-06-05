Goldeyes Add Slugger Martin

June 5, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed first baseman Kyle Martin in advance of Wednesday night's game against the Sioux City Explorers.

Martin hit a combined .198 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI in 110 games last season at two levels of the Philadelphia Phillies' organization. The Greenville, South Carolina native added 40 runs scored, 25 doubles, and 42 walks while playing for the Double-A Eastern League's Reading Fightin' Phils and the High-A Florida State League's Clearwater Threshers. The 26-year-old tied for seventh in the Eastern League with 22 home runs while playing for Reading in 2017.

Martin is in his fifth season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Phillies in the fourth round in 2015 out of the University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina). A left-handed hitter and fielder, Martin has averaged 80 runs scored, 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 90 RBI, and 61 walks per 162 games played as a professional. Martin garnered First-Team NCAA All-American honours for the South Carolina Gamecocks following his senior season in 2015. As a sophomore in 2013, Martin was voted Most Outstanding Player at the Columbia regional of the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Martin has produced a .175 isolated power (slugging percentage minus batting average) during his first four pro seasons.

The Goldeyes' active roster now stands at the American Association maximum of 23 players.

Martin will be in the Goldeyes' starting lineup tonight at first base.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes play game three of a four-game series tonight against the Sioux City Explorers. First pitch from Shaw Park is at 7:05 p.m. Parker French (1-0, 4.86) takes on right-hander Eric Karch (0-3, 7.13). Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.