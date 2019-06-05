RedHawks Offense Rallies for Win over Saltdogs

June 5, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks looked to bounce back against the Lincoln Saltdogs after a tough 8-7 loss the previous night. The RedHawks sent Tyler Pike (1-2) to the mound against Lincoln's Ricky Knapp (1-0). Both starters looked to slow down the other team's red-hot offense that was put on display the day before.

Much like game one of the series, the Saltdogs were able to score the first run of the game in the first inning thanks a solo home run for Cody Regis, his third of the year. John Sansone added to the Saltdogs lead with a solo home run of his own to leadoff the second inning. Lincoln was also able to score three more runs off of a bases clearing single from Regis, extending the Saltdogs lead to 5-0.

The RedHawks answered with a three-run bottom of the second. After a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases., Yhoxian Medina put the RedHawks on the board with a two RBI single. Brennan Metzger drove in the third run of the inning to cut the deficit to two runs. The RedHawks added one more run in the third inning off of a Chris Jacobs home run to straight away center field and cutting the Saltdogs lead to just one run.

The RedHawks managed to take the lead in the fourth inning thanks to a walk to a single form Brian Olson and a walk to Metzger, leading up to a two RBI double off the bat of Tim Colwell. Tyler Pike (2-2) also settled in after a rough first couple innings to throw four scoreless innings in his 6.0 IP, 8 SO, 2BB, 2 ER outing.

The RedHawks added four more insurance runs in the eighth inning thanks to five more hits. On a night where the RedHawks offense could do no wrong, every RedHawks starter managed to get a base hit as they scored 10 unanswered runs to come from behind and defeat the Saltdogs by a score of 10-5 and even up the series.

Fargo-Moorhead and Lincoln will play the final game of their three-game series at 7:02 PM on Wednesday, June 5, at Newman Outdoor Field where there will be post-game autographs and it will also be college night. Students with a valid college ID will be able to purchase a three-dollar general admission ticket.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.