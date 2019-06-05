RailCats Bolster Infield with Gomez Signing

?GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced the signing of 29-year-old veteran infielder Rolando Gomez before Tuesday's game vs. Chicago. In order to make room for Gomez on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher Eric Morell on irrevocable waivers. Gomez made his American Association debut in Tuesday's 12-3 loss vs. the Dogs and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run.

Gomez began his professional baseball career in 2008 after getting selected by the Los Angeles of Anaheim in the 11th round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The infielder appeared in four games with Arizona League Angels (Rookie Affiliate) in 2008 and went 2-for-15 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk and a triple.

Gomez returned to the AZL Angels in 2009 and was named an Arizona League Postseason All-Star before getting promoted to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Class-A Affiliate) of the Midwest League for five games. In 45 games with the AZL Angels, Gomez slashed a career-best .304/.408/.464/.873 with 48 runs, 55 hits, 13 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 19 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. In five games with Cedar Rapids, Gomez went 2-for-18 with one double, one run and one RBI.

In 2010, Gomez opened the season with the Orem Owlz (Rookie Affiliate) of the Pioneer League and slashed .246/.293/.400/.693 with 27 runs, 48 hits, eight doubles, five triples, four home runs, 20 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 56 games. Gomez finished the season with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Class-A Advanced Affiliate) of the California League and went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in his only game.

In 2011, Gomez opened the season with Inland Empire 66ers (Class-A Advanced Affiliate) of the California League and went 1-for-7 with a double, walk and RBI in two games before getting reassigned to Cedar Rapids. In 89 games with the Kernels, Gomez slashed .261/.307/.388/.685 with 42 runs, 90 hits, 16 doubles, four home runs, 37 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and a career-high eight triples.

In 2012, Gomez returned to Inland Empire and slashed .281/.349/.402/.751 with six triples, three home runs, 19 stolen bases and a career-best 51 runs, 93 hits and 19 doubles. In 2013, Gomez received a promotion to the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Affiliate) of the Texas League and slashed .252/.298/.339/.637 in a career-high 97 games. Gomez also posted 45 runs, 87 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 28 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Gomez returned to Inland Empire in 2014 and slashed .210/.297/.272/.568 with nine runs, 17 hits, three doubles, one triple, seven RBIs and three triples in 23 games before beginning his Independent Professional Baseball (IPBF) career with the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League later in the season. In 24 games with Florence, Gomez slashed .227/.318/.440/.758 with 10 runs, 17 hits, four doubles, four home runs, 13 RBIs and six stolen bases in 24 games.

Gomez signed with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League before the start of the 2015 season and slashed .254/.361/.354/.716 with 31 runs, 53 hits, 12 doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 59 games before finishing the year with the Evansville Otters. In 18 games with Evansville, Gomez slashed .279/.329/.338/.667 with nine runs, 19 hits, four doubles and six RBIs.

Gomez returned to Evansville in 2016 and was named a Frontier League All-Star. In 78 games with the Otters, Gomez slashed .290/.348/.416/.764 with 54 runs, 92 hits, 13 doubles, six triples, 30 RBIs and a career-high five home runs and 33 stolen bases.

Gomez didn't play professional baseball in 2017 and most recently played for the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League in 2018. In 2018 with Sugar Land, Gomez went 0-for-4 with a run in two games.

Morell signed his first American Association contract with Gary on May 24th and went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in in three starts. In 13 innings, the right-hander allowed six runs on 11 hits, two hit batsmen and four walks while striking out seven batters. Morell made his league debut on May 24th vs. the Sioux Falls Canaries and tossed five shutout innings in a no-decision. Morell was charged with the loss in his first American Association road start on May 29th in Canada against the Winnipeg Goldeyes despite recording a quality start. The right-hander went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits (two home runs) and a walk while striking out a pair. Morell most recently pitched on Sunday in Kansas City against the T-Bones and allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over two innings in a no-decision.

Gary resumes their four-game homestand at U.S. Steel Yard on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. vs. Chicago. RailCats left-hander Trevor Lubking (3-1, 1.33) opposes Dogs right-hander Trevor Simms (1-1, 5.02) in the third game of the series.

