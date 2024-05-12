Late Rally Halted in Series Split

May 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Ben Hernandez

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but were unable to complete the comeback, falling to the Red Sox 3-1 after scoring just a single run in the final frame Sunday night at Segra Park.

The Red Sox got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning. Salem started the inning with three-consecutive singles, two of which were infield singles. Derlin Figueroa started a 5-2-3 double play off the bat of Andy Lugo to stymie a major Salem run, but a Felix Arronde (L, 2-3) wild pitch allowed Freili Encarnacion to motor home, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The next inning, the Red Sox knocked Arronde out of the game. Daniel McElveny got a lead-off single before getting caught stealing. After that, Arronde walked the next two hitters before handing the ball off to the bullpen. Jarold Rosado was the first arm out, and he allowed a two RBI double to Marvin Alcantara that plated the inherited Albert Feliz and Miguel Bleis, granting Salem a 3-0 lead.

After that, Rosado worked 1.2 scoreless innings before giving the ball to Ben Hernandez. Hernandez was efficient, allowing just one base runner while striking out three in two frames. Chase Isbell closed out the game with a scoreless ninth. Columbia's bullpen accounted for another 5.2 scoreless innings today as they continued their hot stretch at Segra Park.

Austin Charles sent Jhonny Perdomo home on a sacrifice fly to center field with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth. It was the only run Columbia scored in the finale, but it was Charles' team-leading 21st RBI of the 2024 season.

After the off day, the Fireflies kick-off a seven-game set with the Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday evening at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. The two teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Tuesday is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, where fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain soda and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2. Tickets are available at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

