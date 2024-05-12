Freddies Falter In Series Finale At Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC - Strong RiverDog pitching helped lift Charleston to a 6-3 win in the series finale. The FredNats are now 22-11 after winning four of six on the week, while Charleston sits at 13-18.

Marcus Brown worked a leadoff walk in the top of the first inning for the Freddies, and Jeremy De La Rosa promptly drove him in with an RBI double in the very next at-bat.

That lead did not last long, as the RiverDogs got a sacrifice fly from Angel Mateo to tie the score at 1-1. Charleston took a 2-1 lead in the next frame when Ricardo Gonzalez plated Noah Myers on a double play ball, then extended the advantage to 3-1 in the third with a RBI single from Raudelis Martinez.

Two runs was more than enough room for RiverDog starter Chandler Murphy, who retired 15 straight FredNats after allowing the RBI double in the first inning.

Charleston added three more runs in the seventh, on a Tre' Morgan RBI single and a pair of sacrifice flies to make it 6-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, Elijah Green did his part to spark a comeback. He mashed a two-run home run that left the bat at 116 MPH to pull the Freddies to within three runs, but Charleston held on for a 6-3 win. Chandler Murphy (1-0) picked up the win, while Travis Sthele (0-3) was the losing pitcher.

Fredericksburg continues a two-week road trip through South Carolina, when they take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning on Tuesday, May 14th.

