Birds Drop Series Finale 2-1

May 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans tied the series on Sunday night after a loss to the Augusta GreenJackets, 2-1. The loss moves the Birds to 13-19 on the year and the GreenJackets to 15-17.

Alfredo Romero (0-4) got the start for the Birds. He collected the loss after pitching three innings, while giving up six hits and one run with just one strikeout. Ty Johnson came out the bullpen for four innings, giving up two hits and a run, while striking out five. Garrett Brown followed Johnson and went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out another. Shane Marshall finished it for the Pelicans, pitching just 1/3 innings with one strikeout.

The Pelicans had nine hits on the night, but only a single run. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Leonel Espinoza doubled to bring home Chrisitan Olivo.

Garrett Baumann (3-0) started on the mound for the GreenJackets. He went for 6 2/3 innings, collecting the win while giving up just one earned run on seven hits and four strikeouts. The bullpen remained strong for the GreenJackets, giving up no runs for the remainder of the game. William Silva pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and allowing two runs. Giomar Diaz closed the game for the GreenJackets by striking out two.

The GreenJackets also had nine hits on the night, but scored two runs. Will Verdung and Jace Grady each had an RBI, both on a sacrifice fly.

The Birds are back in action at home on Tuesday, May 14 for the series against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

