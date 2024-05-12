Bases Left Loaded in Ninth as Woodpeckers Fall to Mudcats

May 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-15) battled in another close one-run game on Mother's Day but came up just short in a 6-5 loss to the Carolina Mudcats (22-9) at Segra Stadium. In a high-pressure bottom of the ninth, Fayetteville loaded up the bases but failed to bring home the winning runs.

Carolina pitching also escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth. Alejandro Nunez, Nehomar Ochoa Jr. and Anthony Sherwin all drew walks but were left on base following a pop out from Yamal Encarnacion and flyout to center from Oliver Carrillo. Blake Whiting recorded the final six outs of the game, five of which came in bases-loaded spots. He struck out three straight Fayetteville bats with the bases loaded in the ninth to close the game.

Chase Jaworsky had a huge day at the plate, becoming the first Fayetteville hitter with multiple home runs in a game. The 19-year-old lefty led off the sixth inning with a homer to right field off K.C. Hunt, then powered the first pitch of the eighth inning over the fence. All five of Jaworsky's hits across the series went for extra bases with three doubles and two home runs.

The Woodpeckers inched within a run three separate times but never held a lead after surrendering two runs to Carolina in the top of the third. Starting pitcher Alain Pena (L, 1-1) worked into the fifth and allowed three total runs.

Carolina's winning sequence came in the top of the eighth when Kay-Lan Nicasia and Yhoswar Garcia connected for consecutive triples. Garcia's three-bagger against Yeriel Santos made it a 6-4 game and provided the Mudcats with the necessary insurance run.

The loss was Fayetteville's fourth of the week and saddled the club with its first series loss of the 2024 season.

The Woodpeckers are off on Monday and begin a 12-game road stretch starting Tuesday with a six-game series at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The Woodpeckers radio broadcast can be heard while on the road at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or through the MiLB App.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.