Late Rally Falls Short as Barons Drop Close One to Shrimp

June 14, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A ninth-inning rally fell one run short as the Birmingham Barons (27-40) dropped a 3-2 decision to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-41) on Friday night at Regions Field.

Luis Gonzalez and Ti'Quan Forbes delivered consecutive RBI-singles to bring the Barons within one run in the ninth, but Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Tyler Stephens struck out Laz Rivera to close out the game.

Three of Birmingham's seven hits in the contest came in the ninth inning as the Barons struggled to solve Jacksonville starter Cody Poteet.

Poteet (W, 4-3) worked into the ninth and allowed just two runs on five hits while striking out six. The 2019 Southern League All-Star selection retired 10 consecutive batters between the third and sixth innings to help the Jumbo Shrimp maintain their lead.

Jacksonville jumped on the board in the second when Santiago Chavez singled to right and Stone Garrett slid into home inches ahead of the throw from Luis Robert.

Chavez then extended the visitors' lead to 3-0 with a two-run single in the seventh.

Barons starter Lincoln Henzman (L, 0-2) recorded his most impressive performance on the mound since his promotion from Hi-A Winston-Salem on June 1. However, the White Sox No. 25 prospect suffered a tough loss in seven innings of work. He surrendered three runs (all earned), allowed seven hits and struck out a season-high six batters.

Right-hander Luis Martinez logged two scoreless frames out of the bullpen for Birmingham and did not allow a baserunner.

Gonzalez and Forbes each recorded multi-hit efforts for the Barons in the loss, while Gavin Sheets and Yermin Mercedes scored one run apiece. Birmingham stranded Gonzalez, the potential game-tying run, at second base to end the game.

The Barons and Jumbo Shrimp will continue their five-game series Saturday night as Birmingham sends right-hander Alec Hansen (1-0, 3.29) for a spot start against Jacksonville right-hander Josh Roeder (0-1, 1.80).

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Regions Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5. Coverage will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

